Matthew Towart from Washington has represented UK at ‘Roverway 2024’ Scout event in Norway

Matthew Towart, from Washington has just returned from representing the UK in Norway at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024. Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event was an opportunity of a lifetime where he immersed himself in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 – 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Matthew Towart aged 19, from Washington said “We took on a tough expedition in the country outside Oslo. We hiked up to a cabin in the mountains with Scouts from Spain, France and Iceland and learned about Norwegian culture and heritage. When we arrived at the main campsite in Stavanger I went canoeing on the Fjord, a once in a life time experience. I found out about Scouting around the world and I hope to go on more adventures in the future”

Matthew joined 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five day expedition across Norway

Matthew Towart in Norway

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished Matthew well by saying, ‘A massive congratulations to Matthew Towart who represented the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life. Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger. The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others.’