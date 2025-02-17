Marcus Child returns to Dame Allan’s Schools to inspire pupils with lessons in resilience and high performance

Internationally renowned speaker Marcus Child is set to return to Dame Allan’s Schools to continue the third year of The Lectures series, sharing insights from a distinguished career that has spanned 36 countries and earned him more than 40 awards.

As the inaugural speaker for Dame Allan’s’ acclaimed lecture programme in 2022, Marcus left a lasting impact. This year, on February 20, he will once again take the stage to inspire pupils with powerful lessons on resilience, mindset and unlocking human potential—principles that he has used to shape mindsets in global businesses, elite athletes and high-performance teams.

Marcus’ expertise in peak performance and mental resilience has seen him work with a wide range of organisations, including the UK’s Special Forces. Drawing on this experience, he will share key insights on discipline, preparation and pushing past perceived limits.

One of the fundamental lessons he emphasises from his work with elite teams is the importance of mastering the basics. “A great performer doesn’t do anything exceptionally special; they do the simple things better than anyone else,” he says. “Whether it’s an athlete, a business leader or a soldier reloading a weapon in freezing darkness, excellence is built on getting the small things right.”

For young people, he explains, this means approaching school life with the same mindset—organising their day, preparing properly and tackling tasks with focus. “When you take care of the fundamentals, you gain psychological control over your day,” he adds. “That confidence spills over into everything you do—your lessons, your sports, your music.”

Preparation, both mental and physical, is another key to elite performance.

To stress this point, Marcus quotes the Special Forces’ mantra: “Train hard, fight easy.” He continues: “For soldiers, rigorous training makes the battle itself easier. The same applies to exams, competitions and life’s biggest challenges—success is earned through consistent, deliberate effort.”

Turning to how to tackle challenge, difficulty and set-backs, Marcus shares stories of people he has worked with who have overcome immense adversity. He encourages young people to challenge themselves before hardship forces them to, saying: “Don’t wait for life’s tough moments to test you. Set ambitious goals that stretch your abilities and push you beyond your comfort zone. The purpose of a goal isn’t just to achieve it—it’s to become the best version of yourself in pursuit of it.”

The Lectures series, which brings remarkable speakers to motivate and challenge both pupils and the wider school community, is the brainchild of Allanian Mark Dolder, CEO of Northumberland-based Bazaar Group. Since its inception, Mark has helped bring a host of inspirational figures to the school, including renowned entrepreneur Sara Davies from Dragons’ Den and Jonathan Warburton, chairman of the UK’s leading bakery business.

Principal Will Scott says: “We are delighted to welcome Marcus back to Dame Allan’s once again. His talk promises to be an inspiring session, equipping pupils with practical strategies to build resilience, sharpen their focus and unlock their full potential.”