Male voice choir seeks sponsors
The choir was formed in 1959 as Shiney Row Male Voice Choir and as the only male voice choir on Wearside changed their name in 2022 to reflect this. They are proud to have the Right worshipful Mayor of Sunderland as patron and take part in Mayoral and civic events.
As well as local concerts they have sung in the Albert Hall, Usher Hall in Edinburgh, Hull Minster and the Sage, Gateshead (now the Glasshouse ICM).
Choir Secretary Martin Fairley said: “When I joined the choir in 2010, we had 45 members and large audiences. Since COVID our membership has dropped to 25 regular singers and audiences have dwindled. We are worried that if numbers continue to drop, we won’t have enough funds to cover essential expenditure and the choir will fold.
This year these essentials such as rehearsal room hire, Musical director and accompanist will cost the choir just under £6000. Having sponsors to cover all or part of this means that any income will be profit and safeguard the choir’s future. If companies can't commit to a larger sum, sponsoring a concert for £250 will also help".
The choir are very grateful to their first sponsor "The Glass Onion" bistro, Sunderland who are funding their Annual Concert on 6th July at St John's Methodist Church, Ashbrooke, Sunderland.
If anyone can offer sponsorship or would like more information, please contact Mr Fairley at [email protected]