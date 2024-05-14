Male voice choir seeks sponsors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland Male Voice Choir is looking for local companies who would be willing to sponsor them.

The choir was formed in 1959 as Shiney Row Male Voice Choir and as the only male voice choir on Wearside changed their name in 2022 to reflect this. They are proud to have the Right worshipful Mayor of Sunderland as patron and take part in Mayoral and civic events.

As well as local concerts they have sung in the Albert Hall, Usher Hall in Edinburgh, Hull Minster and the Sage, Gateshead (now the Glasshouse ICM).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Choir Secretary Martin Fairley said: “When I joined the choir in 2010, we had 45 members and large audiences. Since COVID our membership has dropped to 25 regular singers and audiences have dwindled. We are worried that if numbers continue to drop, we won’t have enough funds to cover essential expenditure and the choir will fold.

Sunderland Male Voice Choir in concert

This year these essentials such as rehearsal room hire, Musical director and accompanist will cost the choir just under £6000. Having sponsors to cover all or part of this means that any income will be profit and safeguard the choir’s future. If companies can't commit to a larger sum, sponsoring a concert for £250 will also help".

The choir are very grateful to their first sponsor "The Glass Onion" bistro, Sunderland who are funding their Annual Concert on 6th July at St John's Methodist Church, Ashbrooke, Sunderland.