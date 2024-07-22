Major investment set for Washington following multi million pound valuation project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Major investment is set for Washington following a multi million pound valuation project conducted by North West Property firm Landwood Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landwood Group - expert asset managers, chartered surveyors and auctioneers - deployed six qualified surveyors to carry out rapid valuation surveys for LHV Bank.

Landwood surveyed and valued blocks of industrial sites, parades of shops and shopping centres across Washington, Ashington, Prudhoe, Bury and Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Parkinson, partner at Landwood and lead on this project said: “We were instructed to value a range of commercial properties throughout the North on behalf of secured lenders for a new lend based on a range of retail and industrial properties.

Richard Parkinson, Project Lead at Landwood

“We were able to carry out surveys and provide thorough reports with valuation advice in a very limited time frame which helped our client to move ahead quickly.

“Landwood Group’s experienced team is pleased to offer a thorough and efficient service to clients looking for valuations on property be it commercial, industrial or residential.”