Major investment announced to boost Gateshead leisure facilities

Following the recent successful transfer of the operations of leisure services from Gateshead Council, GLL – a charitable social enterprise operating under the ‘Better’ brand - has unveiled a significant programme of investment.

GLL took over the running of Gateshead's Blaydon, Dunston, and Heworth leisure centres, along with Gateshead International Stadium on 1 April 2025 and plans are already in place to enhance the experience of leisure centre visitors.

Investment of £750,000 has been allocated by GLL to overhaul the gyms, with work set to commence by the end of May at Gateshead International Stadium and in July at the other three centres. All health and fitness equipment in the gyms at the four centres will be replaced with state-of-the-art Technogym machines including treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical trainers, chest presses, cable stations benches and weights. The interior of the gyms themselves will also be refurbished and redecorated in order to create a welcoming environment.

While investment of £118,000 has been earmarked for a new soft play area and café with seating for up to 60 at the Stadium that will open in Autumn, with an exciting new family offer planned for Heworth to replace the existing flow rider in early 2026.

Blaydon Leisure Centre gym

GLL is committed to ensuring its leisure facilities are inclusive and accessible to everyone and measures are being put in place to support those with disabilities. A mix of specialised and universally designed equipment will be introduced such as low-entry exercise bikes, adjustable machines, and adaptive strength training equipment. There will be a variety of classes to help foster a sense of belonging for all gym users. An Inclusive UK Membership, which provides discounted access for registered disabled individuals and their carers is also available.

In a move designed to make the facilities more ‘family-friendly’ as well as supporting inclusivity, a multi-sensory lighting system at Dunston Leisure Centre will be introduced to cater for children with sensory processing needs. The existing underused squash courts will be transformed into a multi-functional space for community activities, health programmes and school holiday clubs alongside a designated spin studio and meeting rooms.

Gateshead Council is currently undertaking work to refurbish six community tennis courts in Derwent Park, Saltwell Park and Marley Hill, with funding from the Lawn Tennis Association. The improved courts, two in each park, will be operated by GLL when they reopen in summer with the introduction of access control systems to ensure the facilities remain secure, protected and in good condition. The refurbished tennis courts will be available to book for £3.00 per hour. For the online booking and payment of these courts, the ClubSpark system will be used.

The system has been developed to work hand-in-hand with gate access systems, where participants receive a pin code when a booking is made that allows them to access courts.

Gateshead International Stadium

The council’s Community Physical Activity Team will also work in partnership with GLL on the delivery of community activity programmes. This will include free coached sessions such as:

• Walking Tennis (aimed at over 50s)

• Tennis as part of the Brighten the Day programme

(Holiday Activities and Food)

Heworth Leisure Centre

• Free access tennis (at specified times).

Councillor Angela Douglas, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Tourism at Gateshead Council, said: "We’re pleased to be able to reopen six newly refurbished tennis courts this summer, providing even more affordable ways to keep fit in Gateshead.

Working with GLL, we’re developing a community programme to ensure that the facilities are as accessible as possible, with free coaching available for those who would benefit the most from taking up tennis. By using a booking system, we can also ensure that the tennis courts, refurbished with funding from the Lawn Tennis Association, will be maintained to a high standard and valued by our communities for years to come.”

Scott Holmes, newly appointed Gateshead Partnership Manager at GLL, who after 33-years in service has been transferred across from Gateshead Council, said: “GLL’sprimary mission is to get more people more active, more often, by providing access to a variety of affordable facilities that promote healthy and active lifestyles. Our overarching aim is to improve the health and happiness of communities by investing in facilities and encouraging participation in activities and we will continue to work in partnership with Gateshead Council to introduce additional community-led programmes.”

Prior to the transfer, earlier this year GLL invited aspiring athletes in Gateshead to apply for the coveted GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) 2025 awards – the largest athlete programme of its kind in the UK.

A total of 32 rising sports stars applied for the scheme, with an announcement about the talented individuals who have successfully secured a place on the programme to be unveiled at an awards event in July, which will be staged at Gateshead International Stadium. The GSF awards provide a range of support including free gym membership, bursaries, physiotherapy, lifestyle mentoring and advice on mental health and wellbeing, designed to nurture a new wave of local sporting heroes.

