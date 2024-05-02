Macmillan fundraiser goes down a treat at Sunderland Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Generous racegoers at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium offered a helping paw to Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday at a charity race night which raised vital funds for the cause.

Over £1,000 was donated by guests at the Newcastle Road venue which transformed its interior green and held its own bucket collections and raffle to help support the two million people in the UK Macmillan estimate live with cancer annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Racegoers enjoyed a one-off hospitality package which included a two-course meal, drinks reception, entry and a race card with profits going to the charity.

Fundraisers raised £1,090 on the night.

Fundraisers had the opportunity to present the winning trophy for one of the races and educated racegoers about Macmillan’s work by sharing how it supports people living with cancer locally and beyond.

Louis Pern – whose friend Jackie Teal trains at Sunderland Stadium – played a key role in organising the fundraiser.

“A huge thanks to everyone who donated and helped spread awareness on Friday,” said Louis. “Every single donation counts, and we couldn’t have raised £1,090 without Sunderland’s help and the generosity of racegoers who donated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We carry out fundraisers at racing events across the country, and we plan to announce the grand total of all our campaigns at a final fundraising event on Saturday, June 15, at York Racecourse where we’ll continue our charitable efforts.”

Joanne Wilson, General Manager at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium, added: “It was wonderful to see a great turnout under the floodlights, with the hospitality packages going down a treat.

“We’re proud to have played our part for a charity that has helped change the lives of so many individuals. It is our moral imperative to provide platforms to help spread awareness for charities within the local community.”

Sunderland Stadium has more fundraising events planned this month, with the track’s latest Fund-Racer happening on Friday, May 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fund-Racer works by hosting up to six groups to be part of a race night where charities, sports clubs and good local causes can raise up to £900. Participating teams receive 100 free tickets which can be sold on to friends, family, colleagues, or supporters of a particular cause.

All profits generated from ticket sales are retained by the fundraiser, with the chance to top-up monies raised by striking it lucky in a special trap challenge competition between other groups in attendance.

“We’re keeping up the momentum with more charity events on the horizon, with our May Fund-Racer fast approaching,” said Joanne. “We’re inviting all charities and good causes locally to sign-up and enjoy a fun night of racing while raising important funds for an initiative close to you.

“It’s fun, family friendly, and always a popular night out with fundraisers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad