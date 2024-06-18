Lovell wins diamond award from homelessness charity for its support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A homelessness charity has presented an award to Lovell to recognise its support.

Oasis Community Housing, which is based in the North East, has been working to prevent homelessness and help people who are homeless for 40 years.

The North East region of Lovell, which chose Oasis as its charity partner, was one of two Diamond Shared Value Award winners at the charity’s annual fundraising Black & Gold Ball at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead on Friday 17 May.

Lovell raised over £15,000 in 2023 for the charity – by organising a golf day; two members of staff taking part in the Great North Run; and entering the Oasis Cup five-a-side football tournament. The North East region of Lovell was also a key supporter of Oasis’ Giving a Home Christmas appeal in 2023.

Representatives from Lovell at Oasis Community Housing’s fundraising Black & Gold Ball,

Phil Jones, Head of Land and Partnerships for Lovell, said: “Oasis Community Housing makes a genuinely life-changing difference to the people it helps, who are often facing the position of not having a home of their own where they can feel safe and settled.

“As a homebuilder it is important to us to see the bigger picture and do what we can to support those who are struggling and who do not have the stability of a home to come back to.

“That is why we have chosen to focus our charity fundraising efforts on Oasis Community Housing, and we were honoured to receive a Diamond Shared Value Award from the charity.”

Oasis Community Housing helps hundreds of people every year. It provides housing and supports women who are experiencing domestic abuse. It also helps people to improve their employability by working on CVs and helping them to build up their confidence.

The charity’s aim is to bring hope, security and a better future for people facing homelessness.

Oasis Community Housing’s Chief Executive, David Smith, said: “Our Shared Value Awards recognise those businesses that go above and beyond in support of our charity.

“Every year we deliver help, housing and, moreover, a place people feel they belong through our homelessness drop-ins, emergency accommodation and supported accommodation projects.

“We could not deliver what we do without the generous support of our valued corporate partners and the dedicated individuals within these businesses.”