Local Training Provider Honoured with Prestigious Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award

Zero78 Training Ltd, a leading training and consultancy provider based in Seaham has been awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award – the highest accolade granted by the Ministry of Defence for employers who go above and beyond in their support for the Armed Forces community.

The award recognises Zero78’s ongoing commitment to advocating for members of the Armed Forces, including regular and reserve personnel, veterans, and military families. It reflects their outstanding work in ensuring equality, promoting understanding, and actively preventing discrimination against those connected with military service.

From subsidised training for service leavers to reservist-friendly HR policies, Zero78 has embedded Armed Forces awareness and advocacy into its workplace culture. The company has been instrumental in raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by veterans and service families, helping to build bridges between civilian and military communities.

“We are immensely proud to receive the Gold Award,” said a spokesperson for Zero78 Training Ltd. “It’s not just a badge it’s a reflection of our core values. Supporting the Armed Forces community isn’t something we do in the background; it’s something we champion actively, every day.”

As a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant, Zero78 Training Ltd has also become a vocal advocate for encouraging other local businesses to sign the pledge and join the movement to support service personnel. The company believes that by working together, the business community can help remove barriers to employment and improve awareness of the valuable skills veterans and reservists bring to the workforce.

“The Armed Forces Covenant is a meaningful commitment that any business can make,” added the spokesperson. “We urge all employers—large and small—to step forward, show their support, and take practical action to stand by those who’ve served.”

With the ERS Gold Award, Zero78 Training Ltd now stands among a distinguished group of organisations setting the gold standard for Armed Forces advocacy across the UK. Their efforts continue to make a real difference in ensuring our veterans, reservists, and their families receive the respect, opportunity, and support they rightly deserve.

For more information about the Armed Forces Covenant and how to get involved email [email protected] or visit https://www.armedforcescovenant.gov.uk/about-the-covenant/