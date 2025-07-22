Local plumbing business proves a snug fit at the BIC

A trusted name in the region’s plumbing and heating sector for more than four decades has joined the ever-growing business community at the North East BIC.

Kevan Turnbull Plumbing and Heating Ltd, founded in 1983 by Kevan Turnbull, is operating from a new base at the BIC, marking an exciting new chapter for the family-run business.

The company, which offers everything from emergency callouts and boiler repairs to full bathroom refurbishments and central heating system upgrades, has built a solid reputation for delivering a reliable, personal service with some customers having been with the business from day one.

Kevan, now 65, remains at the helm and is still actively working alongside his team. The business has grown steadily over the years, thanks in part to its loyal staff, some of whom have been with the company for over 30 years.

L-R: Frank McKenzie, John Armstrong, Kevan Turnbull, Oliver Ward, Neil Gates, Bobby Lambert.

“This business is my life, and I love every part of it,” said Kevan. “I’ve been lucky to work with some brilliant people over the years, and many of them have stayed with me for decades.

“We’ve always taken pride in doing a good job and looking after our customers. Moving into the BIC is a really positive step for us.”

Until recently, the business had been operating from home offices - a practical solution during its early growth, but one that became limiting as the business expanded. The move to the BIC has allowed the team to create a more professional, welcoming environment for staff, suppliers and customers.

Monica, Kevan’s daughter, joined the company nine years ago and has helped modernise its systems and grow its customer base through a successful boiler servicing and repair plan, which now supports hundreds of households.

Monica Trimble, Director, Kevan Turnbull Plumbing and Heating Ltd

“Having a dedicated office space is something we’ve wanted for a long time,” she said. “It’s already made a huge difference – we’ve had meetings and new hires come through the door since we moved in, and it’s just so much easier doing everything in one place.

“I have known about the BIC for years, our accountant is based here, and I’ve always heard good things about it. The team were great from the start, and as soon as I saw the office, I loved it. It’s the perfect size for us, and the location couldn’t be better.”

The business also acquired another local servicing company just before the pandemic in 2020, strengthening its offering and expanding its client base.

Paul McEldon OBE, Chief Executive at the North East BIC, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kevan Turnbull Plumbing and Heating Ltd to the BIC community.

“Kevan, Monica and the team are a fantastic example of a local family business that’s grown through hard work, strong values and dedication to their customers.

“It’s inspiring to see the level of loyalty they’ve earned over the years, and we’re proud to support them as they continue their journey here.”

For more information on the North East BIC, visit: https://www.ne-bic.co.uk/