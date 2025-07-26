Local Head of Maintenance and Resident scoop coveted care titles

Resident, Peter Dawson and Head of Maintenance, Steven Hagan at North Park Care Centre in Darlington have been crowned Resident Ambassador and Health and Safety Champion for the North East & Scotland Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2025 and are through to the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and both Peter and Steven are over the moon to have been named the winners for the North East & Scotland beating hundreds of other nominees.

Peter said:” I can’t believe I have been nominated, let alone to have won this award and I can’t thank everyone who has nominated me enough, I am overwhelmed to have been crowned the divisional winner. As resident ambassador for North Park Care Centre I take my role very seriously and am made to feel like part of the team”.

Steven said: “I am over the moon to have been crowned the winner for the North East & Scotland division for the health and safety champion of the year. As a senior Head of Maintenance, I support other homes in the region and love my role. I am very passionate about health and safety, and am looking forward to attending the national awards later in the year”.

As the winners for the North East & Scotland Division, Peter and Steven are through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

Senior General Manager, Lisa Frame, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Peter and Steven. We are so proud of them both. Both Peter and Steven are very well-deserved winners for their categories and bring a lot to the home. Peter has shown dedication to his role as Resident Ambassador in the short time he has been living at North Park, he has shown such selfless acts and is a great support to both new and old residents who live at North Park. Steven with his wealth of knowledge and experience is an asset to not only North Park but to Barchester as a whole. Steven goes above and beyond daily to ensure the safety of the home, residents and staff”.

North Park Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. North Park Care Centre provides Residential and Dementia care as well as respite care