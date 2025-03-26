Local Deputy Manager celebrates 20 years of service with Harton Grange

The Deputy Manager at Harton Grange in South Shields has received a prestigious 20 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 20 years.

Beverley, now Deputy Manager, started at Barchester in April 2005 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Beverley has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Judith Tully, General Manager of Harton Grange said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20 years of loyal service with Beverley. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Harton Grange when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Beverley!

Harton Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Harton Grange provides residential care, and dementia care for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.