Local carer celebrates 25 years of service with Washington Grange

A Carer at Washington Grange in Washington has received a prestigious 25 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 25 years.

Julie Hannon started at Barchester in August 2000 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Julie has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Nikki Mould, Operations Manager of Washington Grange said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of loyal service with Julie. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Washington Grange when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Julie!”

Washington Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Washington Grange provides residential care and dementia care for 41 residents from respite care to long term stays.