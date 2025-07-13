Local care home makes resident's dream come true

Residents, Joe and Norman, at Springvale Court have always wanted a tour of iconic stadium St James’ Park with both of them being life-long Newcastle United supporters, so staff at the home made their wish a reality proving the old adage, it’s never too late.

Joe and Norman have both lived at Springvale Court for several years and are beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making their dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to them. They all wanted to be there to see the smile on their faces when their dream was realised.

Staff first found out about Joe and Norman’s dream several years ago and, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping them achieve it. Joe and Noman were accompanied by the homes Activities Coordinator, Donna and a member of the care team, Alex to witness this momentous occasion.

In response to this wonderful surprise, Joe and Noman, said “it was one of the best day’s they can ever remember having especially when walking out and seeing the pitch and can only imagine how the players must feel in front of a huge crowd, home of the magpies”.

Gemma Rooney, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Springvale Court. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Joe and Norman were – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

