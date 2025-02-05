Local care home hosts free monthly community coffee morning

Staff and residents at Washington Grange care home in Washington have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free monthly coffee morning.

Taking place every – last Thursday of the month from 10.30 am residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Paula Joicey, said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Washington Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Washington Grange provides residential care and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.

