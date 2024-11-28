Local buyers to benefit from discounted homes at Bellway development in Hartlepool

A selection of two and three-bedroom semi-detached properties at the site can be purchased by eligible buyers for 80 per cent of their open market value.

Bellway is providing the 33 reduced market value homes at Hartwell Park as part of the planning agreement for the 370-home development which is being built on land off Hart Road at the western edge of the town.

Residents who have lived in the area for at least three years or have a close family connection are among those eligible to purchase one of the discounted properties. Key workers, former military personnel, and people with a local job offer may also qualify. The buyer’s gross annual household income must not exceed 45 per cent of the property’s discounted market value and the discount remains in place for future buyers who must also meet the qualifying criteria.

The Tailor, which is one of the properties available for reduced market value at Bellway’s Hartwell Park.

There are currently two reduced market value properties available to purchase at Hartwell Park, both three-bedroom semi-detached houses priced at £150,396. Nine of the homes have already been reserved, eight of which are now occupied, and a further 22 are yet to be released onto the market.

Gillian Bell, Sales Manager at Bellway Durham, said: “The reduced market value homes at Hartwell Park form an important part of our commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality housing for local people in Hartlepool.

“Most of the properties sold so far have been purchased by first-time buyers. The scheme is particularly helpful for them as it reduces the size of the deposit and mortgage they need to get their foot onto the property ladder. However, it can also benefit older buyers, such as the couple who bought one of the homes to be closer to their daughter who was already living at the development.

“Built in the two-bedroom Blacksmith and three-bedroom Tailor styles from our Artisan Collection, these homes are of the highest standard, and we’re committed to creating a space where families can thrive. It’s rewarding to know that, as the development grows, we’re contributing to a strong, lasting community here."

Bellway is building a total of 370 homes at Hartwell Park. This comprises the 33 reduced market value properties, 34 homes for affordable rent and 303 houses for sale on the open market.

Construction work started on the site in September 2021 and a total of 122 homes have now been completed. The development is due to be finished by 2027.

For more information about the homes available at Hartwell Park, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/durham/hartwell-park or call the sales team on 01429 411778.