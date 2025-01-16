Local author returns to her roots to inspire a new generation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local children's author Stacey Bone returned to her childhood school, Lambton Primary, to donate a copy of her children’s book, The Wonderful Woodlouse. The visit was a heartfelt journey back to where her love for literature first blossomed.

Stacey, who now writes to inspire young readers to connect with nature, spent her formative years at Lambton Primary, where she recalls falling in love with storytelling. "This school was where I discovered the magic of books thanks with special thanks to my teacher at the time Mrs Welsh. The teachers here ignited my imagination and encouraged me to dream big. It’s such a privilege to come back and give something in return," she shared.

The donated copy of The Wonderful Woodlouse will take pride of place in the school library, ensuring generations of students will enjoy Stacey’s work. Stacey hopes her story encourages young readers to see the world with curiosity and creativity.

Headteacher Mrs Amanda Defty expressed gratitude for Stacey’s visit and generous donation. Stacey left the school with warm memories and hopes to stay connected and work with its budding young writers in the near future. She’s already planning a workshop on nature, creativity, and storytelling to deliver to schools.

Local Author & Illustrator Stacey Bone

Stacey’s journey from a young student discovering literature to a published author returning to her roots reminds us all that the seeds of creativity planted in childhood can grow into something truly extraordinary.