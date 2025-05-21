Local and Community History Month: Reflecting on 85 years of Sunderland Stadium

Racegoers at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium are celebrating 85 years of racing at the Newcastle Road venue to mark Local and Community History Month.

Opened at the beginning of World War II at a building cost of £60,000, Sunderland Stadium held its first race on Saturday, March 23, 1940 where Percheron etched his name into the history books by becoming the first winner.

Today, it continues to operate five weekly fixtures – including Friday evenings and Sunday day time – under the management of Arena Racing Company, the UK’s largest racecourse group.

The track is home to two of the UK’s premier competitions, the £20,000 Premier Greyhound Racing Classic and £12,500 Arena Racing Company Grand Prix.

Greyhound racing at Sunderland Stadium.

One of the most recent winners of the Grand Prix was Richard Wales, who in 2024 scooped the six-bend competition with kennel star Farneys Willie – one of only two greyhounds Richard trained at the time.

The achievement was made more remarkable given Richard only obtained his GBGB training license weeks before the event.

He said: “I’ve been involved with greyhound racing all of my life.

“Winning the Grand Prix at Sunderland was the best feeling I’ve experienced. It was a tremendous moment, one I’ll never forget!”

But it is the people and greyhounds attached to the stadium that are etched in people’s memories most, including the track’s bookmaker Tony – who passed away earlier this year.

Paul Saunders, a regular racegoer, said: “My greatest memory was meeting Tony.

“He was a gent, a man who loved the dogs and was always happy and jolly having banter with all.

“I had the honour of working with Tony, what a man. Gone but never, ever, forgotten.”

Historically an independent track, Sunderland operated under the governance of the National Greyhound Racing Club (NGRC) from the late 1980s amid a major redevelopment to the site, led by race horse owner Terry Robson and local trainer Harry Williams.

The pair invested £1m into the track, building a new restaurant and private boxes for corporate hospitality and celebrations.

Harry’s connection to the stadium wasn’t limited to the site’s development. In 1993, he experienced his finest hour when becoming Sunderland’s only trainer to win the Scottish Greyhound Derby with New Level.

Harry passed away in 2023, with the track now staging an annual memorial race night in his honour.

Local handler Jimmy Fenwick said: “Harry was highly thought of, not just by the north east greyhound community but all around the country.

“He was always good to me. When Ice On Fire won the All England Cup, Harry and Rita (Harry’s wife) gave us the biggest hugs, they were just so pleased for us. He was class.”

One name synonymous with the track’s racing operation is Yvonne Bell, a trainer who started working with greyhounds as a teenager after being inspired by her father, Robert.

Now in her 70s, Yvonne employs three generations of her family including daughter Carolyn, grandson Lewis, husband John and granddaughter Abby.

Yvonne said: “Without greyhound racing, I genuinely don’t know what I’d do – I couldn’t imagine a life without greyhounds.

“Every morning, we wake up first thing and there’ll be jobs to do all day.

“In my experience, there are three tricks to giving greyhounds the best care possible - good food, providing a happy lifestyle and routine.

“These dogs are very intelligent, and they know exactly when it’s feed time, when it’s time for walks, for racing, treats – you name it. Greyhound racing is all I’ve ever known, and to have the support of three generations from my own family is wonderful.”

More recently, Sunderland Stadium has become a hub for charitable activities.

The track and its team have partnered with local children’s charity Love, Amelia, in support of its work to ensure every young person locally can live a safe, happy, childhood and be the best version of themselves.

It also hosts events in aid of Cancer Research and Macmillan Cancer Support, and regularly runs Fund-Racer nights for charities and non-for-profit local groups by distributing 100 free tickets to participating teams who retain all profits generated from ticket sales.

Further information, tickets for upcoming fixtures and more details about opportunities for charities to raise funds at Sunderland Stadium are available online via www.sunderland-greyhounds.co.uk.