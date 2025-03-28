Life-saving Kit Installed at Sunderland Minster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Churches are well known for saving souls, but one city centre church has stepped up to try and save lives too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Minster Church Council were keen to offer a key city-centre location for the latest "Emergency Bleed Control Kit" to be installed in Sunderland today, by Simon and Tanya Brown of the Connor Brown Trust.

Connor was stabbed to death in Sunderland city centre in February 2019 at the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minster Provost, Canon Clare MacLaren said: "We are proud to support the Trust in its aim to make sure that no more young lives are lost to knife crime. In an emergency, members of the public just have to ring 999 to obtain the code to open the box, and inside is all the kit needed, to prevent a crisis turning into a tragedy."