Life-saving Kit Installed at Sunderland Minster

By Canon Clare MacLaren
Contributor
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 14:36 BST
Churches are well known for saving souls, but one city centre church has stepped up to try and save lives too.

Members of the Minster Church Council were keen to offer a key city-centre location for the latest "Emergency Bleed Control Kit" to be installed in Sunderland today, by Simon and Tanya Brown of the Connor Brown Trust.

Connor was stabbed to death in Sunderland city centre in February 2019 at the age of 18.

Minster Provost, Canon Clare MacLaren said: "We are proud to support the Trust in its aim to make sure that no more young lives are lost to knife crime. In an emergency, members of the public just have to ring 999 to obtain the code to open the box, and inside is all the kit needed, to prevent a crisis turning into a tragedy."

