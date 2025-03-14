Letters to Heaven Letterbox in Sunderland

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors in Sunderland have introduced a heart-warming personal service to residents in the local community.

Letters to Heaven Letter Box, this service is for family's to use whose loved ones have passed away and they may find themselves in a situation where they simply do not have the funds to pay for posting letters of condolence to family members.

It is also a touching and caring outlet for children to also use, whose relatives have passed away.

The Letter to Heaven Box can be found at 29 Railway Terrace, South Hylton, Sunderland, SR4 0PY