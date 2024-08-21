Leading orthopaedic manufacturer launches dedicated UK business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A MULTI-NATIONAL manufacturer of orthopaedic products has expanded into the UK with a new office in the North East of England.

Orthoservice AG, a Switzerland-headquartered producer of orthoses, insoles and medical compression products, has opened a new UK HQ at the North East BIC.

Since its formation in 1978, the family-owned business has gone on to employ over 250 people across its offices and manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Germany and Moldova.

Initially set up to produce fabric orthoses products, the company has since branched out to design and create a wide range of solutions, from shoe insoles to knee bracing, foot and ankle orthoses, external supports, shoulder bracing, medical compression stockings and spinal braces.

(l-r) Pamela Pirovano, co-founder and co-CEO, Clare Scott, Alexander Scott, Paul Scott (head of UK)

The decision to open a dedicated UK business follows a strategic decision by the business to expand into the growing UK market, and according to research, is expected to grow globally from $6.64billion to $9.23billion by 2030.

Pamela Pirovano, COO of Orthoservice AG, said: “As a family business, we take great pride in our innovative approach to design and manufacturing new solutions.

“We constantly strive to bring new products to market which can improve the lives of our customers and make a difference, and in the UK, we have an opportunity which will help drive that further.

“As a country, the UK has traditionally been at the forefront of the sector, thanks to the amazing people within the NHS and the clinical specialists, so by being part of this community and working with some of the industry’s best minds, it will only push us on to do better.

“It is also a market with significant growth potential. As one of Europe’s most populous nations, the need for orthoses solutions is only set to increase as the population continues to age and hopefully, we can help to somewhat address the shortage of quality products currently available.”

The new business, OSUK Ltd (Orthoservice), will be headed up by orthopaedic medical device specialist Paul Scott, who lives in the region and has over 40 years’ industry experience.

Initially occupying over 1,400 sq ft of hybrid office and warehouse space, the company will employ three members of staff with plans in the pipeline to build its team over the next 12 months as it begins to establish itself in the country.

“We wanted somewhere that had both office and warehouse capabilities and the BIC was just perfect,” Paul said. “Due to the nature of our business, we often need to deliver products within 24 hours, so being situated so close to the Royal Mail depot was a huge benefit.

“So too was the fact that the BIC has been designed to help companies like us to quickly scale at a pace that works for us. Being a family business, Paolo and Pamela [the company’s founders] take immense pride in the sustainability of their business.

“If you walk around any of their sites with them, they know the names and interests of almost every employee and take great pride in looking after them, so although they are hugely ambitious, they are equally aware of the responsibility they have to look after their workforce.

“By being based out of the BIC and growing organically, our aim is to carry on that tradition and hopefully, the UK can be just as successful as the group’s businesses in other territories.”

Paul McEldon OBE, chief executive of the BIC, said: “As soon as the team met with Paul, Paulo and Pamela, we could sense just how enthusiastic they were not only about growing their business, but also ensuring they do business the right way, which really struck a chord.

“We are thrilled to welcome them to the BIC and hope OSUK goes on to be every bit of a success as they deserve.”