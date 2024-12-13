Last chance to be a 'Secret Santa' for needy children

Nothern Gas volunteers Kayleigh Taylor and Francesca Simpson sorting through some of your donations.

This weekend is the last chance for Echo readers to be ‘Secret Santas’ for thousands of needy children this Christmas.

The Echo's annual Christmas Toy Appeal – in partnership with Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz – is aiming to provide youngsters in the city with a present they would otherwise not get on the big day.

We have been asking readers to buy just one more Christmas gift while out shopping and leave them at one of the drop off points all over the city.

They will then be distributed by Hope 4 Kidz to charities and organisations which support children – youngsters living with long-term illness, disabilities and problems such as poverty and abuse.

Some of the donations made at the Morrissons supermarket in Doxford Park.

Hope 4 Kidz has already had over 2,000 requests from charities, community groups and support organisations – and Monday is the last day to make a donation.

Donations for the appeal, which is now in it’s 11th year, are currently being processed by the charity and we are hoping that what is expected to be the busiest shopping weekend of the festive season, will boost the pile of presents already donated.

Volunteers from Northern Gas Works are again helping again this year to sort and list the gifts ready for delivery.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive Viv Watts said: "We are very grateful for the fantastic support which people in Sunderland have again shown for the toy appeal.

Hope 4 Kidz founder Viv Watts.

“We are always astounded by the generosity of people and businesses in the area.”

She added: "If you are not already one of our Secret Santas this year, please buy one extra present this weekend if you can and donate it at one of the drop off points.

"The number of gifts which have already arrived and are being distributed is amazing but our ‘wish list’ has grown now to over 2,000 requests.

“Please use this weekend to help us support as many children as possible to have a smile on Christmas morning.”

The Toy Appeal logo

Ross Robertson, digital editor of the Sunderland Echo, said: “Every year, our readers stun us with the generosity they show in our annual appeal and we hope that this year will be no exception.

"We appreciate how difficult times are for many people at the moment but we thank you for the wonderful way you have responded this year and hope more people will become Secret Santas this weekend.”

Last year nearly 5,000 children woke up to presents valued at £35,000 on Christmas Day.

Please do not wrap the donations – this will be done before they are handed out.

There are drop off points at Poundland, Gateway Retail Park; Peter Heron, Sea Road Fulwell; Hays Travel, Vine Place; The HSBC Bank at The Bridges;

Virgin Money, in Fawcett Street; Morrisons, at Doxford Park; Sainsbury's in Silksworth; The Bic Hub in WAshington and Hope 4 Kidz, at 129 Church Street North.

The appeal is being run in conjunction with the Echo’s sister paper, the Shields Gazette, and there are also drop-off points – at Cafe Mio, in Sunderland Road and Morrisons supermarket in Ocean Road.

The last day for donations is December 16.