Lambton House residents celebrate National Day of Arts in Care Homes
The prints have already stimulated many memories and conversations for residents and have proved a popular addition in the home.
The residents also spent time on Tuesday sketching their own recollections of local heritage areas of interest to mark National Day of Arts in Care Homes. This is a 5 year programme managed by NAPA ( National Activity Providers Association) that aims to highlight the wellbeing benefits of arts, creativity and cultural engagement in care settings.
Photographer Phil Benton was on hand on Tuesday to chat with residents and receive excellent feedback on the quality of the images.
Phil said “ it was great to smiles on the faces of residents when they viewed the images - it obviously brought back memories which is great to see”
Home registered manager Marie Grant said “ We are delighted to work with Phil on this project to improve the home environment for residents. The local aspect to Phil’s photographs is very important.
Photos and art that reflects the local or regional culture can help our residents feel a sense of connection to their communities and may also spark memories and conversation. ”
