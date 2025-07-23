Lambton House Care Home hosts Summer Fayre

Lambton House Care Home near Houghton le spring is hosting its annual Summer Fayre on Saturday afternoon July 26th from 1.15 pm. The Fayre will be held in Lambtons beautiful sensory garden. The home aims to raise monies for its Residents Fund. The fund is used to facilitate visiting entertainers and animal therapy visits. Fabulous vocalist Chris Johns will be singing throughout the afternoon.

Peppa Pig will also be on site for photo opportunities with children. The home will host a bouncy castle and face painter, sandpit area , golf putting green, sweets, and craft stalls .

The Fayre will have a Bumper raffle with fabulous prizes and a Bottle Tombola.Everyone is welcome to attend.

Food and drinks can be purchased from the kitchen team.

Lambton House Summer Fayre will be held in the sensory gardenplaceholder image
Lambton House Summer Fayre will be held in the sensory garden

Only cash payments on site on the day as the home does not have card facilities on site. We ask anyone attending to park considerately on Lambton Lane as we have limited parking spaces and access is required for emergency vehicles at all times.

