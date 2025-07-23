Lambton House Care Home hosts Summer Fayre
Peppa Pig will also be on site for photo opportunities with children. The home will host a bouncy castle and face painter, sandpit area , golf putting green, sweets, and craft stalls .
The Fayre will have a Bumper raffle with fabulous prizes and a Bottle Tombola.Everyone is welcome to attend.
Food and drinks can be purchased from the kitchen team.
Only cash payments on site on the day as the home does not have card facilities on site. We ask anyone attending to park considerately on Lambton Lane as we have limited parking spaces and access is required for emergency vehicles at all times.