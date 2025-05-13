Kim McGuinness Discusses her Passion for a Prosperous North East at Durham Business Club Event

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness addressed members of the Durham Business Club at the newly refurbished Radisson Blu Hotel on the banks of the River Wear in Durham on Tuesday evening, presenting her vision to transform the region into the "home of real opportunity."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a fireside chat hosted by Durham Business Group Chairman and retail consultant Graham Soult, McGuinness emphasised the importance of collaboration between government and local businesses to drive economic growth and social progress as well as encouraging the region to work more collaboratively to secure greater successes.

"We’ve moved really fast to help people of the region. Despite [historic] lack of investment, look at what we’ve done but now look at what we can do. For me it’s about delivery, delivery, delivery," McGuinness stated, highlighting the need for a collective effort to stimulate the regional economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She discussed plans set-out in the recently launched North East Local Growth Plan which includes investment in green manufacturing, enhancing public transport, and revitalising high streets, aiming to create accessible employment opportunities across the North East.

Richard Salkeld, Graham Soult and Lewis Brown

The introduction to the plan from Mayor McGuinness, states: “I will unlock world-class opportunities and build inclusivity into every element of our economy, ensuring that – even as our trailblazer region contributes ever more to the UK’s economic success – we do so in a manner that improves lives for all.”

The event was attended by local entrepreneurs and top business leaders from across the North East.

Much of the discussion covered the five key missions McGuinness proudly recited from the Local Growth Plan. These are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home to a growing and vibrant economy for all

Home of the green energy revolution

A welcoming home to global trade

Home of real opportunity

A North East we are proud to call home

The North East Local Growth Plan

McGuinness also stressed the significance of addressing health inequalities and skills shortages, inviting business leaders to celebrate and champion the region at a national and international level and did acknowledge Labour losses in the local elections held earlier this month.

Sault respectfully quizzed McGuinness of her thoughts on the results. McGuinness, responded, “People want change and its not happening fast enough. For me, it’s about delivery, delivery, delivery for the things people can [feel] make a real difference to their lives.”

Guests at the event also heard plans from Sally Dixon, Partnerships Manager for the Durham Fringe Festival which is due to take place between 23 and 27 July this year and is hoped will attract thousands of extra visitors to the city after first being launched in 2021.