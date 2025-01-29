Keepmoat to deliver scheme of accessible bungalows in Newcastle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Top 10 UK housebuilder Keepmoat has committed to delivering 45 new accessible bungalows in partnership with Newcastle City Council, exclusively for residents over the age of 55.

The new homes in Chapel House represent a £12 million investment to the area and will be built on the former Parkway School which was demolished more than 20 years ago.

Once complete, the development - now named Willow Glade - will provide energy efficient, accessible and adaptable bungalows. Of the 45 homes, eight will be available for affordable rent through the local authority to help those in need of additional support.

Ian Worgan, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, North East, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the council to regenerate this parcel of land and provide much-needed accessible housing.

“We are proud to deliver high-quality homes and ongoing investment into Newcastle. These low carbon bungalows will achieve the highest energy efficiency standards, future proofing these homes and helping residents to save on their energy bills.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality homes in regions across the UK. To date, Keepmoat has built over 35,000 homes, transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.

Cabinet member for Housing, Councillor Paula Maines said: “As a council, we believe that everyone has the right to a safe and accessible home that meets their needs. We’re delighted that Willow Glade will bring some much-needed housing to an area of our city that has been vacant for some time and are really looking forward to seeing the completed development.”

To find out more about Keepmoat, please visit the website.