Julie’s Flowers brings Fresh blooms to Cleadon Village
Known for combining seasonal blooms with creative design, Julie’s Flowers offers an extensive range of services, including: Hand-tied bouquets perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or “just because” surprises; Seasonal bouquets that can be entirely tailored to your preferences; Wedding floristry, from bridal bouquets to full venue styling and Funeral and sympathy tributes, crafted with care and sensitivity.
Julie’s Flowers prides itself on attention to detail, exceptional customer service, and the personal touches that turn flowers into memories.
This is showcased in their recent achievement The new Cleadon Village shop will offer the same quality and creativity as the Gosforth location, along with local delivery to surrounding areas, including South Shields, East Boldon, and Sunderland.
Julie says “I’ve been working in floristry for over 30 years, and it has shaped so much of my life. I absolutely love creating beautiful bouquets for every occasion. The support we’ve received in Gosforth has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait to bring that same energy and passion for flowers to the heart of Cleadon Village.”
Gary says “Opening our second shop is a milestone we’ve dreamed of since launching Julie’s Flowers in Gosforth back in 2021. None of this would have been possible without the loyalty of our amazing customers and the hard work of our incredible team. Every bouquet is made with care in our shop, and we’re thrilled to now be able to offer same-day delivery across Cleadon, Sunderland, and the surrounding areas.”
Julie’s Flowers in Cleadon Village will open its doors on 15th September 2025, welcoming locals to come down to see Julie’s Flowers stunning floral arrangements and meet the lovely couple behind it all.