Join The Training Club's Growing Run Club Movement

The North East's #1 Male-Only Fitness Facility hosts its second running event of the year!

The Training Club’s Run Club is rapidly becoming a must-attend event for the North East fitness community, with 75 runners hitting the pavement on Sunday, March 2nd. The event welcomed men, their families, friends and even their four-legged companions for an inclusive and energising 5K run!

The latest Run Club saw The Training Club team up with local favourites Ruhe Cafe in Roker and Punchy Drinks to fuel runners and build connections beyond the gym.

These monthly events aren’t just about fitness—they’re about creating a movement where men and their communities can come together to push limits, support each other, and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

The Training Club x Ruhe Cafe - Roker.

“Our mission is simple: bring people together, get them moving, and show them the power of community,” said Ross Colquhoun, founder of The Training Club.

“Seeing so many people turn up again, run side by side, and celebrate their progress is what this is all about.”

The momentum doesn’t stop here. Whether you're a regular runner or just looking to take on your first 5K, this is your chance to be part of something special.

Sign up for the next Run Club on Sunday 6th April, starting at Training Club HQ: https://buytickets.at/trainingclub/1600742

As the Training Club continues to expand its reach across the North East, it’s building a community where any man can be an high-performer and unlock his potential.