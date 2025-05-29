‘Inspirational’ Rebecca shortlisted in ‘educational Oscars’

A talented teacher has been shortlisted in awards dubbed the ‘Oscars of education,’ which celebrate teachers and schools across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Turner, Head of Computing at Durham High School, is the only teacher in the North East to be shortlisted in the Subject Lead of the Year (Secondary) category in the TES Schools Awards.

An expert panel of judges, comprising leaders in education, selected the shortlist for 22 categories, the winners of which will be announced on June 20 at a glittering gala at the Grosvenor Hotel, in Park Lane, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since joining Durham High School, Rebecca has launched the co-curricular clubs, She Can Code Society, InnovateHer and Robo Queens; arranged for inspiring guest speakers and overseen the pupils entering in several high profile STEM competitions. They include the FIRST LEGO League event, where they came away with three trophies - Best Innovation Project, Core Values Award and the Team Coach Award for Rebecca - along with the CyberFirst Girls Competition, and the Bebras Coding Challenge, where they achieved amazing results.

Inspirational Durham High School teacher, Rebecca Turner, seen here with pupils, has been shortlisted in the TES Schools Awards.

The school was also recognised nationally for encouraging more girls to take up computer science and was awarded an I Belong certificate by the National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE) earlier this year, which is funded by the Department for Education and supporting partners.

Said Rebecca: “I was quite overwhelmed when I found I’d been shortlisted for the TES award. I’m on a mission to see more pupils engage with, and forge careers in, computer science and I want to give them the best experience at Durham High. I’ve customised the curriculum to show that computing is more than just sitting in a dark room coding, it’s a source of joy and is really fun.”

Michelle Hill, Headmistress of Durham High School, said: “Rebecca hasn’t been with us for long but she has quickly become an inspirational and much-loved member of staff who is determined to ensure our pupils enjoy fun and creative lessons in computing, alongside an ambitious extra curricular offer. We’re delighted she’s been shortlisted for this award, and we’ll have our fingers and toes crossed for the final in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine, said: “We’ve seen some incredible entries nominated in this year’s awards. The Tes Schools Awards are a highlight of the year, and it’s important that we properly recognise the fantastic work that's been done in education across the academic year.”