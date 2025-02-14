Indie Sensation Ellie White Signs Incredible Four Book Deal with Cahill Davis Publishing

Local indie author, Ellie White, has officially signed a four book publishing deal with Cahill Davis Publishing, marking a significant milestone in her literary career. This exciting partnership will bring Ellie’s work to an even wider audience and with the backing of Cahill Davis Publishing some of her most popular work will receive a fresh new look and editorial enhancements that fans will love.

The four book deal is focused on ‘A Wearside Story’, a sport romance series set in Sunderland. The first two books in the series, Playing for Her, and Playing for Real, are adaptations of her previously published work with the addition of two brand new books being published for the first time later this year to complete the series.

Ellie, known for her compelling storytelling and open door romance, has garnered a dedicated readership through her independent releases. The first book in the Wearside Stories was republished with expanded content on February 7th 2025 and the others will follow suit in March, April and May, offering both new and returning readers an enriched experience.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining Cahill Davis Publishing,” said Ellie “and I can’t wait to share my new books with the world”.

Cahill Davis Publishing, known for championing fresh and powerful voices in fiction, expressed equal enthusiasm about the collaboration. “Ellie White’s storytelling talent is undeniable, and we are honored to be part of her next chapter,” said Cassandra at Cahill Davis Publishing.

The first book in the series, Playing for Her, is out now, but fans won't need to wait long to complete the set as each book is being published at monthly intervals throughout March, April and May, available via amazon and in selected book stores.

For updates on Ellie White’s upcoming releases you can follow her on instagram.