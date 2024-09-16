Inaugural Ladies event raises thousands for North East families in crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fashion and beauty event treated 350 guests to a spectacular stage show and live demos

A FUSION of sustainable fashion, beauty and philanthropy took centre stage last night as hundreds gathered for a Ladies event and raised £10,000 for a North East charity.

Guests were treated to a spectacular runway show by sustainable fashion business Wynyard Re:Loved, as well as hair and makeup demonstrations by award-winning stylist Scott Atchison and elite makeup artist Amanda Bell, during the inaugural Ladies Fashion & Beauty Event at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield, County Durham.

The evening was held in aid of the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation, one of the few charities that donates 100 per cent of its funds to deserving causes, supporting children, young people and communities across the North East. All proceeds will be donated to Feeding Families, a regional charity that provides essential food boxes and support packages to families struggling with food poverty.

Wynyard Re:Loved founder Maddie Sidebottom with Amanda Bell, Ryan Sidebottom and Scott Atchison

Juliet Sanders, founder of Feeding Families, said: “Every penny raised will go directly to helping families in crisis across the North East. Food poverty is a growing issue in our communities, and thanks to events like this, we can continue to provide essential food boxes and much-needed support to those who are struggling. It’s not just about feeding people, it’s about showing them compassion and giving them hope for a better future.”

The glamorous charity event was the vision of Maddie Sidebottom, founder of sustainable clothing business Wynyard Re:Loved and aimed to shine a spotlight on eco-conscious fashion and beauty trends. It offered guests a night of shopping and entertainment, with live music from Michael Lavery and Angela Newbrook of northern funk-soul group Groovetrain. Co-hosting the event was Maddie’s husband, former international cricketer and Wynyard Re:Loved brand ambassador, Ryan Sidebottom.

“This event is more than just a showcase of sustainable fashion - it's a celebration of how style and compassion can come together to make a difference,” said Maddie, who has worked for over 15 years as a stylist. “By spotlighting eco-conscious trends, we’re not only encouraging more thoughtful fashion choices but also raising vital funds for families in need. I’m thrilled to see the impact our community can make when we come together for a great cause.”

The night’s programme featured expert advice and live demos from Amanda Bell, who has over 23 years of experience as a makeup artist, and Scott Atchison, a multi-award-winning hairdresser and owner of Satchi Hair Salons, in Sunderland.

An auction, offering luxury prizes including a stay at Ramside Estate’s Treehouse, a holiday in Bamburgh and a 3-night trip to Paris, added to the fundraising total, while support from sponsors, including J&B Recycling, Wynd Design and Lancôme, was key to the evening’s success.

Angie Jenkison, CEO of the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation said: “Events like this truly showcase the best of our region – talented, compassionate people coming together for the greater good. The funds raised will make a significant difference, allowing us to continue our mission to help, inspire and educate the children and young people of the region.

“Feeding Families will be the beneficiary of the funds raised by Maddie, the Re:Loved team and all the guests. We look forward to visiting the project based in Gateshead and seeing how the funds are put into action.”