Human fun run raises hundreds for retired greyhound homing centres

Humans replaced canines at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium for one race only as part of a special charity fun run in support of the track’s homing partners on Sunday.

Generous racegoers helped raise £1,322 as six people all with different roles at the Newcastle Road venue took part in the first human race held over the track’s 261-metre sprint distance.

Luke Wilson – a member of Sunderland Stadium’s track team – crossed the line in front wearing the black trap four top while assistant trainer Sam Linley and kennel hand Abby Race finished second and third respectively.

Shannon McNicholas, Natalie McNicholas, Andrew Mackel and Ian Robb also took part in the race which was supported by the venue’s owners and trainers plus their families and friends.

Luke Wilson, winner of Sunderland Stadium's Fun Run on the podium.

The funds will be split between homing centres Maxi’s Mates, Homes4Hounds, Darlington Retired Greyhounds, Greyhound Rescue Fife and Durham and District Retired Greyhounds. Each centre works closely with Sunderland Stadium to match greyhounds recently retired from racing with their perfect forever homes.

Although Luke’s winning time was 32 seconds slower than the fastest sprint time achieved this year at Sunderland by star sprinter Highview Sean, he was thrilled to stand on top of the podium for five worthy causes.

“There was some early competition from Sam (Linley) on my outside but once I reached the bend in front there was no way I was going to let him past me,” said Luke. “It was a great way to round-off our Sunday fixture in support of our homing partners, everyone had a lot of fun.

“To raise £1,322 is a great effort and a special thank you to everyone who dug deep on the day. Maybe I’ll be back to defend my title in the not too distant future!”

The fun run was the latest event organised by Sunderland Stadium to build people’s awareness of how greyhounds make fantastic pets in retirement.

Contrary to belief, greyhounds will sleep for up to 20 hours each day and require only two short walks and are best-known by existing owners for their gentle, calm and affectionate personalities.

Joanne Wilson, General Manager at Sunderland Stadium, added: “Ensuring greyhounds find suitable homes in retirement is one of our biggest priorities.

“It’s thanks to the work of our homing partners that we’re able to link our retired stars with their new owners in retirement. Congratulations to Luke for winning our fun run and a big thank you to everyone who supported the race by making a donation.”

For further information about homing a retired greyhound and to find your nearest homing centre, visit www.withagreyhound.org.uk.