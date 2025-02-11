Housebuilder’s Apprenticeship Programme Delivers First Appointments

A partnership between housebuilder Robertson Homes and East Durham College has resulted in two new construction apprenticeships months ahead of schedule.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robertson Homes made the announcement to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week which runs from 10th to 16th February. As part of the ‘Developing Futures’ collaboration, students at East Durham College are mentored by Robertson Homes and its supply chain of trades companies, attending masterclasses and also gaining construction experience on Robertson Homes’ North East housing developments.

Initially aiming to create new apprenticeship roles at the end of the first year in summer 2025, such was the quality of the students’ attitude and ability, two students have already been offered apprenticeship programmes with Middlesbrough-based PJS Brickwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Slack and Mackenzie Armstrong will be joining PJS Brickwork after successfully completing their Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) tests and impressing their new employers on work trials.

Robertson Homes Mackenzie Armstrong (left) and Ethan Slack are the first two apprentices from East Durham College's Developing Futures partnership with Robertson Homes

A further eight students from the Developing Futures programme are on track to begin apprenticeships in brickwork, joinery, electrical, painting and decorating and plumbing by the end of the summer term.

Andy Dodds, regional director at Robertson Homes, said: “Having only launched Developing Futures in September 2024, we were optimistically looking to secure the first apprenticeship positions for the learners after the completion of the full academic year in July 2025, so to have given two young people fantastic new career opportunities already is testament to the quality of East Durham College’s construction faculty and the hard work and dedication of the Robertson Homes team and our highly skilled panel of trades professionals.

“The construction industry provides a wealth of rewarding career opportunities and also plays an important role in boosting local economies and I am thrilled that our collaboration has already had such a positive impact on the lives of local young people with many more to follow in the near future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Bullock, principal and CEO of East Durham College, added: “I was eagerly anticipating seeing some of our first Developing Futures cohort beginning exciting new careers in construction later this year, so to be creating such opportunities six months ahead of schedule is incredibly satisfying and I wish both the best of luck as they begin their new apprenticeships.”

Robertson Homes' land director Wes English (L) and PJS Brickwork MD Aaron Devlin welcome the first two apprentices from Developing Futures

Robertson Homes is currently building developments of its award-winning homes across the North East at Wynyard Woods in Wynyard Estate, Bowes Manor in Burnopfield, County Durham and Lionfields in Lambton Estate, Chester-le-Street.