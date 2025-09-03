Houghton-le-Spring man wins housing association gardening competition

A Houghton-le-Spring man who entered a housing association’s gardening competition having painstakingly grown flowers in an amazing 26 plant pots has seen his efforts rewarded at the first attempt.

William Lee’s pots in Chester Road are the talk of the community having spent the last two years since moving into his home making his garden look as nice and possible.

His plant pots and hanging baskets ring his garden and his hard work, skill and dedication have paid off as he has just won the Durham Aged Mineworkers’ Homes Association (DAMHA) annual pot plant competition.

His pots were the overwhelming choice of judges, consisting of DAMHA staff and board members, who voted in an online poll.

Mr Lee’s prize for winning the competition is £50, which he is selflessly going to give to charity.

He said: “It’s been a lot of work getting my garden how I like it, but I couldn’t be happier with how everything has turned out this year and to win the competition a my first attempt is fantastic.

“I have always loved gardening and the warm weather this spring and summer has certainly helped, although it would be an understatement to say I have had to use a lot of water given the lack of rain.

“I am retired so it’s a real labour of love for me and I can’t spend enough time in the garden.”

Paul Mullis, DAMHA Chief Executive said: “We couldn’t be happier that Mr Lee has won at the first attempt and to subsequently learn about his generosity when it comes donating prize money to charity, which is a lovely gesture.

“The judges were blown away by the number of pots he has planted and maintained and it’s heartening to see people like him taking so much pride in their home and gardens.

“He is a thoroughly deserving winner.”