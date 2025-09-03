Houghton-le-Spring dementia care home raises £341 for local xharity

Paddock Stile Manor Dementia Care Home has shown exceptional community spirit by raising £341 for the Connor Brown Trust, a local charity dedicated to combating knife crime and providing life-saving bleed kits.

The Connor Brown Trust, founded by Simon and Tania Brown after their son Connor tragically lost his life to a knife attack in February 2019, has been working tirelessly to prevent further knife crime deaths. The trust focuses on educating young people about the dangers of knife crime and providing crucial first aid equipment, such as bleed kits. These kits, designed to treat severe blood-loss injuries, can be the difference between life and death in critical situations.

Paddock Stile Manor’s fundraising event, organised by Activities Coordinator Adele, featured a lively raffle, an array of homemade cakes, and refreshing beverages, bringing together colleagues, residents, and the local Houghton-le-Spring community.

Simon Brown shared the trust’s mission with attendees and explained that the £341 raised by Paddock Stile Manor could fund three smaller bleed kits or help replace essential supplies within the kits, ensuring they remain effective in emergencies.

The care team with Simon, the founder

Simon said, “Although we started raising funds for bleed kits after losing our son to violent crime, they’re for any catastrophic bleed. The more kits we can distribute, the more lives we can save.”

The event also gave Paddock Stile Manor an opportunity to welcome members of their local community, including local nurses, supermarket colleagues, and other key figures from Houghton-le-Spring in attendance. The presentation resonated deeply with everyone, and Home Manager Julie and Deputy Manager Mel were so moved by Simon’s talk that they committed to purchasing a bleed kit for the home and organising fundraising events for the charity at least twice a year.

“We’ve all been incredibly moved by Simon’s talk,” said Julie. “We’re proud to support the Connor Brown Trust and look forward to continuing to raise funds for them in the future.”

The event was a perfect example of how local communities can come together to make a real impact. The generosity shown by Paddock Stile Manor, along with Simon’s powerful presentation, ensures that Connor’s legacy will continue to save lives and raise awareness about the devastating effects of knife crime.

Paddock Stile Manor Dementia Care Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England. It provides residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.

To find out more information about the Connor Brown Trust, please visit: https://connorbrowntrust.com/