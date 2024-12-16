Houghton-le-Spring company donates over 36,000 meals and hygiene products nationwide
As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, the company encouraged staff to nominate local foodbanks to receive 200-item donations.
Four foodbanks were randomly selected each month, resulting in 10,000 items being distributed to 32 foodbanks across the UK. Employees were also encouraged to deliver the donations personally, fostering stronger connections with local communities.
In addition, Pacifica’s collaboration with FareShare helped deliver 30,000 meals in the same period. FareShare works with the food industry to redistribute surplus food to a network of 8,500 charities and community groups across the UK.
Kevin Brown, CEO of Pacifica, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to supporting communities during challenging times.
“Helping communities is a key part of our ESG strategy, and I’m incredibly proud of what our colleagues have achieved over the past year,” he said.
“Their efforts have made a tangible difference in the lives of people facing hardship.”
Employees also volunteered at Sunderland and County Durham Foodbank’s Chester-le-Street distribution centre, assisting in sorting and packaging donations for distribution to 40 foodbanks in the region.
The foodbank network, which includes community centres, church halls, and warm spaces, experienced its busiest year in 2023, supporting over 35,000 people.
“Our partnership with Sunderland and County Durham Foodbank has highlighted the vital work they do,”
Kevin added. “Colleagues have embraced the opportunity to volunteer with extraordinary commitment and compassion, showing how businesses can have a positive impact on the communities they serve.”