Houghton le Spring-based employees qualify as mental health first aiders

A group of employees from 0800 Repair and Oakes Energy Services have recently completed their Highfield Level 2 Award in Introduction to First Aid for Mental Health (RQF).

Following the training, the eight employees are now certified mental health first aiders, marking a significant step forward in the companies’ commitment to employee wellbeing.

The newly qualified mental health first aiders will serve as dedicated points of contact within the workforce, offering support and guidance to colleagues who may be struggling with their mental health. Their role is to recognise early signs of distress, be there to listen to colleagues, and direct individuals toward professional support when needed.

The initiative aims to break down stigmas around mental health in the workplace, fostering a more open and supportive environment. The mental health first aiders will not only provide direct support but also promote awareness, encouraging colleagues to seek help without fear of judgment.

Carla Armstrong, HR Manager of 0800 Repair and Oakes Energy Services said: “Having trained Mental Health First Aiders within our business is a crucial step in ensuring that our employees’ mental wellbeing is taken as seriously as their physical health.

"We want to create a workplace where people feel safe discussing their mental health and know they have support available when they need it.”