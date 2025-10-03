Home's residents and families enjoy their own Races Day fun with a special visitor

Pavillion Residential and Nursing Home resident Maureen Hutton meets Princess the pony at the facility's Races Day celebration.

A nursing home in Houghton-le-Spring transformed its grounds into a lively racecourse for a heart-warming Races Day celebration, bringing together residents, families, and staff for a day of fun.

The highlight of the day at Pavillion Residential and Nursing Home was a special visit from Princess; a pony provided courtesy of the Shelly Equine Assisted Therapy Charity.

Princess didn’t just stay in the garden, she made her way into the lounges and bedrooms of residents, ensuring that everyone could experience the joy and connection that animal therapy brings.

The sight of Princess gently interacting with these residents added a brilliant touch to the day.

The not-for-profit Sanctuary Care home was buzzing with excitement as races and games took centre stage.

Families competed for trophies, staff wore hilarious inflatable horse costumes, and celebratory drinks were shared.

The atmosphere was filled with friendly competition and intergenerational bonding, emphasising the sense of community at the heart of Pavillion.

Many residents were deeply touched by the event, especially Patricia, who used to own horses herself.

She said: "I thought it was absolutely fabulous. It was just so unexpected. The horse was beautiful and reminded me so much of one of my horses I kept."

Sean Whitely, Pavillion’s activities co-ordinator, was thrilled with the success of the event, suggesting he was sure it would become an “annual tradition”.

He said: "It was so lovely seeing the residents’ faces light up, it was such a special moment."

The day will be remembered as a shining example of joy, inclusion, and the power of community.