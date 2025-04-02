Homes in the North East celebrate success at Carehome.co.uk Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Located across various North East towns and cities, including Sunderland, Peterlee, Cramlington and Guisborough, HC-One’s award winning homes have been recognised by their local communities for the exceptional level of care provided to their residents

Colleagues across HC-One care homes in the North East are celebrating the success of their Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Awards. In total, five HC-One care homes across the North East of England received awards for being among the Top 20 care homes in the region.

Top 20 Care Homes in the North East 2025

Grampian Court colleagues raise their banner

Ashbourne Lodge Care Home, Ashbrooke, Sunderland

Falstone Court Care Home, Roker, Sunderland

Grampian Court Care Home, Peterlee

Hartford Court Care Home, Cramlington

Park House Care Home, Guisborough

Carehome.co.uk, the UK's leading care home directory and comparison website, holds its annual Care Home Awards to recognise the 20 top-rated care homes in each region of the UK.

These are based on individual review scores that carehome.co.uk have received from residents, and their friends, family and loved ones, demonstrating real life opinions and first-hand experiences from those most closely connected to the home.

HC-One is committed to providing the highest standards of care in every community they serve, which is demonstrated by their 9.6 average rating on the carehome.co.uk website – which is among the highest review scores across the care home sector.

Falstone Court colleagues and resident raise their banner

Nicola Bales, HC-One’s Managing Director for North East, said: “The level of exceptional and kind care that is provided across all our homes in the North East is just remarkable so it is wonderful that they have been recognised in these awards.

“All of our colleagues work incredibly hard for the benefit of communities they serve, and we are incredibly grateful for their commitment and dedication to our residents and their families. These awards are a recognition of everyone who works within our homes, and we are incredibly proud of them and the achievements of the homes.”

