Homecare’s Got Talent returns for 2025 – and entries are now open

Homecare workers across the UK are being invited to showcase their hidden talents as Homecare’s Got Talent (HCGT) returns for its second year this summer.

The nationwide search is back, celebrating the amazing people who dedicate their lives to caring for others – and proving their talents do not end with caregiving.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural competition, HCGT is once again calling on carers to show what makes them unique – whether it is singing, dancing, juggling, comedy or even something totally unexpected. If you work in homecare and have a talent to share, now is your time to step into the spotlight.

One person who knows exactly how rewarding HCGT can be is Gordon Robertson, a care worker at Visiting Angels Renfrewshire. Gordon’s stunning vocals and powerful original song about his time being bullied in school, “Boys Will Be Boys”, pulled at the heartstrings of both the crowd and judges – securing him the Homecare’s Got Talent crown last year.

Last year's winner, Gordon Robertson (left)

Reflecting on his win, Gordon said: “My experience winning HCGT last year was unbelievable. I never imagined I could be the one to win, but it happened! To win the final singing my own song was a dream come true, and to get £1,000 and an all-inclusive week’s holiday to Greece was just incredible! I’d encourage anyone who's thinking about it to just go for it. There’s nothing to lose, and you never know, you might just win!”

This year’s competition will host a series of exciting semi-final events, set to take place in London, Manchester and Glasgow on 8th, 9th and 10th July. Finalists will then go head-to-head for a grand prize package – including £1,000 in cash and an all-inclusive holiday for two – and will perform in front of a soon-to-be-announced star-studded panel of judges, who will have the tough job of choosing this year’s winner.

Homecare’s Got Talent 2025 is proudly sponsored by Whzan, Lottie, Domus, Bullerwell Insurance, SM92 and AA.

Dan Archer, UK CEO of Visiting Angels, the homecare company behind the initiative, said: “Homecare workers are some of the most talented, dedicated people in social care – and HCGT is our way of recognising and celebrating that. Whether it’s through their caregiving or their passions outside of work, these individuals make a huge impact. We can’t wait to see this year’s entries and give more carers their moment to shine.”

So, caregivers – do you have a talent that deserves to be seen? Don’t miss your chance to be part of something special. Send in your video today and you could be crowned the next winner of Homecare’s Got Talent.

For more information and to enter, visit www.homecaresgottalent.co.uk