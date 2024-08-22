Hetton-le-Hole care home residents enjoy a cruise to Hawaii

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hawaiian Islands were the latest port of call on Regents View Care Home's 'Cruise Around the World’ armchair adventures

Residents at Regents View Care Home in Hetton-le-Hole were joined by their family and friends for a Hawaiian-themed summer garden party.

Hawaii was the latest stop on the care home’s ‘Cruise Around the World’ armchair travel adventure, which has seen residents visiting destinations including Mexico for the Cinco de Mayo festival and Paris for the Olympic Games.

The party had all the ingredients to transport guests to the Hawaiian Islands, with colourful decorations, hula music and plenty of warm sunshine. The care home’s chefs prepared a BBQ feast and served tropical cocktails to guests.

Resident Margaret enjoying the party with carers Lindsay and Cheryl

Resident, Irene, said: “What an exciting day with lovely food. I really enjoyed our Hawaiian party and can't wait to find out where we're going next.”

Michelle Arthur, Magic Moments Coordinator at The Laurels, said: “We had a great time experiencing the sights, sounds and tastes of Hawaii. Our residents will soon be choosing their next cruise stop which could be somewhere they’ve never been before or a fondly remembered destination, so they can share their stories about their travels in the past and take a trip down memory lane.”

Regents View Care Home is in Francis Road, Hetton-le-Hole and provides residential and nursing dementia care, respite care and palliative care. www.fshcgroup.com/regentsview