Hetton-le-Hole care home residents are enjoying a sporting summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Regents View Care Home are enjoying a sporting summer with themed decorations and refreshments to accompany the Euros football and The Championships at Wimbledon.

Team members at Regents View Care Home decorated the lounge and held a ‘Ladies Day’ and residents dressed up and wore fascinators to watch the tennis while being served strawberries and cream and a glass of champagne. When rain stopped play, residents were encouraged to share their own tennis experiences and memories of the game throughout the years.

Some residents could remember listening to Fred Perry winning the men’s singles title for the third time on the radio in 1936 and watching Dorothy Round win the women’s singles title in 1937, the first year that The Championships were broadcast on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident, Mo, said: “Wimbledon is great and I’m having a brilliant time watching it with all my friends.”

Residents Irene and Ann all dressed up for Wimbledon

On 10th July, the lounge will be transformed into a football fanzone, decorated with bunting, flags and scarves to get everyone in the mood for cheering on England as they take on the Netherlands in the semi-final of the Euros. Resident, Arthur, gave his prediction and said: “Get ready to cheer, England are going to win 3-1.”

The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Michelle Arthur, said: “We have a lot of sports fans here at Regents View and it’s great to get everyone together to follow all the action. We’ve got lots of events planned for the Paris Olympics too, so our residents will be taking part in their own games as well as cheering on Team GB.”