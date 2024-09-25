Hetton-le-Hole care home resident celebrates creative success on National Day of Arts in Care Homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

98-year-old Lizzie, who lives at The Laurels Care Home in Hetton-le-Hole, is celebrating after winning an award for her contribution to arts & crafts, in a competition to mark the National Day of Arts in Care Homes.

Lizzie, aged 98, won the award for ‘Most Motivated Resident’ in the event organised with ‘Creative Mojo’, who provide bespoke art kits to the care home throughout the year.

Lizzie loves getting involved in the home’s Arts and Crafts Club and enjoys sharing her ideas for group projects that the residents work on together. She says: “I get so much pleasure from painting, colouring and creating something special, all while having lots of fun with my friends.”

Themed art & crafts projects that residents at the care home have got involved in this year have included Valentine’s Hearts, Easter Wreaths, the Cinco de Mayo Carnival and The Olympic Games. The next creative activity will be painting colourful peacocks to mark Diwali.

The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Claire Bartlett, said: “Huge congratulations to our lovely Lizzie who is such an inspiration. Arts and crafts are an important part of our Magic Moments activities programme here at The Laurels and our residents love unleashing their creativity to produce some truly fantastic art. They’ve revealed some amazing hidden talents, and many have been encouraged to revisit a past interest in art or try picking up a paintbrush for the first time and have really surprised themselves with how much they’ve enjoyed being involved.

“It doesn’t matter how talented an artist someone is, encouraging people to create something of their own or contribute to a group mural provides a sense of purpose and achievement. And getting everyone together to enjoy some creativity over a cuppa and conversation, with some favourite music playing in the background is a such fun and sociable way to spend a morning.”

The Laurels Care Home is in Francis Road, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton le Spring and provides residential, nursing, respite palliative and dementia care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com/thelaurels