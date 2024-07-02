Hetton-le-Hole care home invites local community to join them for football & friendship
With an estimated five and a half thousand people over the age of 65 living in Sunderland experiencing loneliness all or most of the time, The Laurels Care Home in Hetton-le-Hole are inviting members of the local community to join residents at the home to watch England’s quarter-final Euros match against Switzerland on Saturday 6th July.
The care home will be showing the match on the big screen and a warm welcome, a friendly atmosphere, a comfy chair and refreshments will be offered to anyone who would like to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s team in the company of the care home’s residents and team members.
Emma Taylor, the care home’s manager, said: “Football fever has well and truly arrived here at The Laurels Care Home, and we’d love to welcome local people to join us to watch the match. Loneliness can lead to a decline in health and wellbeing and it’s important that we look for ways to help older people who may be isolated, feel part of our community. We run lots of community activities throughout the year and big sports events like the Euros are great for bringing people together and encouraging them to meet new friends.” The Laurels Care Home is in Francis Road, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton le Spring, DH5 9EQ and members of the community are welcome from 4.30pm on Saturday 6th July. Please call 0191 5173763 to confirm your attendance. www.fshcgroup.com/thelaurels
