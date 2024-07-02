Hetton-le-Hole care home invites local community to join them for football & friendship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Laurels Care Home are encouraging older people who may be watching the football alone, to be part of their friendly fanzone

With an estimated five and a half thousand people over the age of 65 living in Sunderland experiencing loneliness all or most of the time, The Laurels Care Home in Hetton-le-Hole are inviting members of the local community to join residents at the home to watch England’s quarter-final Euros match against Switzerland on Saturday 6th July.

The care home will be showing the match on the big screen and a warm welcome, a friendly atmosphere, a comfy chair and refreshments will be offered to anyone who would like to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s team in the company of the care home’s residents and team members.

