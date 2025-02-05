Hartlepool care home marks National Pizza Day
Residents and colleagues at the HC-One care home enjoyed celebrating the fun day dedicated to one of the world’s most beloved foods – pizza.
Chef Keith Parkins created a selection of different pizzas by creating new creative sauces, dough recipes and topping combinations for residents to try from across the globe, including the Neapolitan pizza from Italy, a Sicilian-style pizza, and a New York-style slice.
Residents enjoyed the pizza masterpieces and broadened their taste buds by tasting pizzas with unconventional toppings, including pineapple and avocado to spice up their pizza dining experience.
Chef Parkins said: “It was great to create a variety of different pizzas for residents to try to encourage them to explore different flavours and pizza styles. Residents thoroughly enjoyed broadening their taste buds and some have even said they’ve now found their new favourite pizza topping!”
