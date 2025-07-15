Happy pupils feel safe and respected as unique individuals at primary in Sunderland

Pupils at a primary school in Sunderland love discovering more about religious education and are passionate about using their learning to make a positive difference, according to the Catholic Schools Inspectorate.

English Martyrs’ Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was rated ‘Outstanding’ following a recent inspection by the CSI on behalf of Bishop Stephen Wright, Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle.

CSI lead inspector Michael Ewing said in his report: “The mission statement – ‘We love, learn and grow together through Jesus Christ’ – is known and lived out by all stakeholders. It engenders a strong sense of purpose and a sense of belonging to the school family which leads to excellent relationships, respect and support.

“Pupils are happy at school, feel safe and respected as unique individuals. They are polite, well-behaved and enthusiastic about school life.

“The strong commitment of staff to the value of religious education as a core subject is evident in their high expectations, aspirations for all pupils and the high quality of pupils’ work.

“Pupils at this school make an excellent start in Early Years. They are well-behaved, engaged in their learning and passionate about using their learning in religious education to make a positive difference. This enables all pupils to make good progress throughout the school.

“Pupils prepare and lead prayer and liturgy with knowledge, confidence and reverence and enjoy opportunities to include parents and the wider community.

“Leaders demonstrate strong commitment to the promotion and value of Catholic education and have a clear vision for how their work helps to form pupils who are passionate about making a positive difference.”

The school, on Redcar Road, embodies Catholic social teaching through supporting charities and initiatives such as Norah’s North Pole, the CAFOD Live Simply project and links with a local care home.

“Pupils achieve well in religious education lessons because they are well-motivated, enjoy their lessons and make good connections between their learning and the wider world,” continued the report.

“Pupils take pride in their work and work hard to ensure that they meet the high expectations of their teachers. They increasingly show independence and creativity in their work with one pupil stating that he liked religious education because, ‘our learning really means something’ and he, ‘gets to be creative’.

“Teachers at English Martyrs’ demonstrate a deep commitment and high expectations for religious education. They have high levels of authentic subject knowledge, and this is reflected in the exceptional work which pupils produce. Teachers plan highly engaging and creative learning activities that build on prior learning. These include the use of poetry, video, song and scripture.

“Adults are inspiring models of exemplary practice for pupils of all ages. The school environment is used well to promote creative prayer, and the dedicated chapel is a well-used and well-loved resource which is conducive to deeply spiritual opportunities for prayer and liturgy.

“Parents appreciate opportunities to join their children in prayer at school and at home with Lent, Advent and Bible prayer bags. A flourishing partnership with the parish enables pupils to participate in the Mass regularly. The parish priest is a valued visitor who enjoys a strong relationship with leaders and who encourages families to be involved in the faith life of the school and their children.”

Headteacher Paula Cornell, who retires at the end of the summer term, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the Outstanding result from our recent Catholic Schools RE inspection. This achievement reflects the collective dedication and faith of our entire school community.

“I want to sincerely thank our wonderful children, whose enthusiasm and commitment to their learning inspire us every day. Our parents have been invaluable partners, supporting and nurturing our shared mission. I am incredibly proud of our talented teachers, whose passion and hard work create a nurturing and faith-filled environment. Finally, our sincere gratitude goes to Father David Russell whose spiritual guidance and unwavering support enrich our school’s Catholic identity. Together, we continue to build a vibrant community grounded in faith, learning, and love.”

For more information about English Martyrs’ Catholic Primary School, visit www.englishmartyrssunderland.org.uk

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk