Gymnastics Club celebrates donation that ‘opens doors’ for local talent

A Sunderland gymnastics club is celebrating after receiving a donation which will “open doors” for local talent.

Grindon Gymnastics Club received a £6,000 donation from Persimmon Homes after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

The club – which has recently coached a group of national winners – have used the donation to fund new training equipment. The donation has also allowed young people who have trained at the gym to gain their coaching qualifications to teach the next generation.

Deputy Leader of The Council, Cllr Kelly Chequer, said: "It was fantastic to visit this wonderful facility and celebrate with some of the local gymnasts after their recent achievements in competitions. We are lucky to have these world class facilities in Southwick.

“I was particularly impressed that we are also able to support some young people with their coaching qualification, building on and retaining their talent and skills to grow the next generation of local gymnastics right here in Southwick. "

Grindon Gymnastics Club said: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to Persimmon Homesfor their generous funding support of £6,000. This contribution has made a significant difference to our gymnasts - we purchased a new table vault with the funds and have been able to support two of our young leaders to do their BG coaching qualification.

“Persimmon’s commitment to supporting communities aligns closely with our own values, and we’re incredibly grateful for their partnership. Their investment will have a lasting impact, and we look forward to sharing the positive outcomes made possible by this support.”

Graeme Hogg, Managing Director for Persimmon Durham, said: “It was brilliant to be invited to Grindon Gymnastics Club and to meet the talented competitive gymnasts today.

“We are pleased to see how the donation has gone on to help the next generation of gymnasts and we look forward to seeing what club members go on to achieve.”