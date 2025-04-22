Guisborough care home resident celebrates International Dance Day with cherished memories of her dancing past

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A resident at HC-One’s Park House Care Home in Guisborough, Redcar and Cleveland, has been sharing her fond memories of her ballroom dancing days with her husband in celebration of International Dance Day on Tuesday, April 29.

The day celebrates the universal art form of dance, including ballroom, tap, jazz, modern and ballet to inspire others and promote the importance of dance. Resident Annie better known as ‘Nancy’ Henderson, aged 94, who was born on January 15, 1931, has been sharing her ballroom dancing stories with her fellow residents and colleagues.

Nancy moved into HC-One’s Park House Care Home in February 2025. Nancy and her husband Wilfred Henderson, who she married in 1954 and was married to Wilfred for 72 years, were avid ballroom dancers and their favourite ballroom dance was the Foxtrot.

Nancy did ballroom dancing from the age of 16. Both Nancy and her husband Wilfred passed their dancing exams in 1949 and 1950, passing with flying colours, both achieving distinctions.

Resident from HC-One’s Park House Care Home, Nancy Henderson with her husband Wilfred Henderson ballroom dancing when they were younger

Nancy and Wilfred took part in a variety of ballroom competitions and shows, performing their spectacular dance moves and showcasing their flamboyant dancing attire to an array of audiences across the North East, including Stokesley Town Hall.

Nancy was also a talented pianist and keyboard player. Nancy used to play piano for her daughter, Christine and the pupils at the dance school, and even mentored others by offering piano lessons. Nancy and Wilfred’s daughter, Christine, also followed in her mum's footsteps as a dancer.

Nancy is very proud of her achievements and accomplishments during her ballroom dancing days and her bedroom at Park House Care Home is adorned with photographs from her dancing days and certificates.

When asked what inspired her to start ballroom dancing, resident Nancy Henderson commented:

Resident from HC-One’s Park House Care Home, Nancy Henderson’s bedroom wall with photos from her ballroom dancing days

“I belonged to a local Methodist Chapel in Low Fell, Gateshead, and after the Sunday service, a couple from the chapel used to put on a barn dance for the young people.

“I used to go along to take part in this and then I decided I wanted to broaden my horizons with regards to dance and started to learn how to ballroom dance.”

Tracy Fenwick, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Park House Care Home said:

“Nancy’s stories from her ballroom dancing days are amazing – even in her 90s, she has never lost her rhythm. Ballroom dancing wasn’t just a hobby for Nancy, it was her joy, her freedom and a way to stay young at heart.”

