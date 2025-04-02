Guisborough care home resident celebrates 101st birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Park House Care Home, in Guisborough, Redcar and Cleveland, was filled with warmth and joy as its eldest resident, Beryl Ward, celebrated her 101st birthday, on the 29th March, surrounded by her loving family.

After the grand celebrations of her centenary last year, Beryl’s family opted for a more intimate gathering this time, with the support of the Park House team.

The occasion was marked with a special family brunch in the memory care floor lounge, where Beryl enjoyed quality time with her daughter Margaret, son-in-law Charley, son Derek, and daughter-in-law Michelle. Adding to the joy of the day, Beryl’s grandson also made a visit, bringing along her great-grandchild to share in the celebration.

To make the day even more memorable, Beryl’s room was decorated with birthday banners, and she was delighted to receive a large 101st birthday helium balloon. An especially handmade birthday card and a beautiful bouquet of flowers were also presented to her as tokens of love and appreciation.

Resident Beryl Ward at HC-One’s Park House Care Home celebrating her 101st birthday with family

Beryl’s milestone birthday was a heartwarming reminder of the strong family bonds and sense of community that make Park House such a special place. The staff at the residential and residential dementia care home were honoured to be a part of her day and to help create a meaningful celebration for Beryl and her family.

Jennifer Draper, Care Home Manager at HC-One’s Park House Care Home, said:

“We are always delighted to celebrate special moments with our residents.

“Beryl is a cherished member of our community, and it was wonderful to see her surrounded by loved ones on her 101st birthday.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes