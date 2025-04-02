Guisborough care home resident celebrates 101st birthday
After the grand celebrations of her centenary last year, Beryl’s family opted for a more intimate gathering this time, with the support of the Park House team.
The occasion was marked with a special family brunch in the memory care floor lounge, where Beryl enjoyed quality time with her daughter Margaret, son-in-law Charley, son Derek, and daughter-in-law Michelle. Adding to the joy of the day, Beryl’s grandson also made a visit, bringing along her great-grandchild to share in the celebration.
To make the day even more memorable, Beryl’s room was decorated with birthday banners, and she was delighted to receive a large 101st birthday helium balloon. An especially handmade birthday card and a beautiful bouquet of flowers were also presented to her as tokens of love and appreciation.
Beryl’s milestone birthday was a heartwarming reminder of the strong family bonds and sense of community that make Park House such a special place. The staff at the residential and residential dementia care home were honoured to be a part of her day and to help create a meaningful celebration for Beryl and her family.
Jennifer Draper, Care Home Manager at HC-One’s Park House Care Home, said:
“We are always delighted to celebrate special moments with our residents.
“Beryl is a cherished member of our community, and it was wonderful to see her surrounded by loved ones on her 101st birthday.”
