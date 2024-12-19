Guide dog puppies step back in time on festive ‘school trip’ to Beamish

A group of guide dog puppies from the North East have been exploring Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, as part of a ‘school trip’ ahead of the festive season.

The puppies Molly, Arrow, Espee, Emmett, Lloyd, Nash and Burleigh are at various stages of their training with their Puppy Raisers who volunteer for sight loss charity Guide Dogs, and were invited to Beamish to help support their socialisation training, and enjoyed walking through the world-famous museum which tells the story of life in North East England during the 1820s, 1900s, 1940s and 1950s.

Each pup was accompanied by their volunteer Puppy Raiser, who looks after them until they are around 14 months old, before they move to a local Guide Dogs’ centre to start their formal training and then are hopefully partnered with someone with sight loss.

Volunteer Puppy Raisers for the charity provide puppies with vital foundations for their future role, teaching them basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

Puppy Development Advisor Lucy Cooper with guide dog puppy Arrow

Lucy Cooper, local Puppy Development Advisor for Guide Dogs, said: "Exposing our puppies to a variety of sights and sounds is a vital part of their early guide dog training. To support this, we organise special outings or ‘school trips’ to environments they might not encounter every day.

"We’re very grateful to Beamish for providing such a wonderful sensory experience for our puppies where they came across many things they had never seen before. It’s a fantastic way to help them grow into confident, well-rounded future guide dogs who will change the lives of people living with sight loss."

Emily Frankish, Visitor Experience Manager at Beamish Museum, said: “It was wonderful to welcome the puppies and their Puppy Raisers to the museum. The work the charity Guide Dogs does is so incredibly important and we were so pleased to be able to play a part in helping with the puppies’ training.”

Guide Dogs currently needs more volunteer Puppy Raisers across the North East. The charity provides support and training for its volunteers and cover all the essential costs involved with caring for a puppy, such as food and vet bills.

To find out more about Puppy Raising for Guide Dogs, visit guidedogs.org.uk/volunteering