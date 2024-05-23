Greyhound fund-racer raises thousands for six north-east causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of pounds were raised for six north-east charities at a dedicated fundraising race night held with a twist at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium this month.

The Newcastle Road venue hosted its first Fund-Racer of the year with racegoers raising £2,900 from ticket sales, bucket collections and a family-friendly competition on the night involving all participating guests.

Charities and good causes More Than Grandparents, African Adventures, Louie’s Trust, Durham and District Retired Greyhounds, 4 Louis and the Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy departments at James Cook Hospital were in attendance.

Between them, they were donated 600 tickets to sell to supporters with each cause retaining all proceeds while a bonus £100 was on offer for the winning team of a special trap challenge competition.

African Adventures – a charity which funds life-changing trips for individuals to make positive changes to schools in Ghana, Kenya and Zanzibar – were winners on the night, raising £950.

Joanne Wilson, general manager at Sunderland Stadium, thanked all racegoers for their generosity by supporting the six causes.

“We’re fortunate to be home to a tight-knit community at Sunderland Stadium and our first Fund-Racer of the year was a real success,” said Joanne. “Supporting good, local, causes where possible aligns strongly with our values and the whole team was pleased to see so much money raised.

“There was a great atmosphere on the terraces and inside our main complex on the night which contributed to the evening’s success.

“Many guests had never been greyhound racing before, so to welcome them trackside and see first-hand how the sport operates today delivered a great experience – a few even managed to hand out the winning trophy on our podium which was a real highlight.”

Held on Friday evenings through the year, Sunderland Stadium’s Fund-Racer invites charities, community groups and good causes to raise funds while experiencing a night of live racing.

Participating teams are donated 100 tickets which they can sell and retain all proceeds while on the night there are opportunities to raise additional funds and awareness.

Plans for the venue’s next Fund-Racer are already being made, and the track is keen to hear from groups interested in joining the fun.

“This is your opportunity to combine a fun, family friendly, night out with raising funds and awareness of a particular cause,” said Joanne.

“We welcome charitable causes plus community groups and sports clubs who are in search of much-needed funds to support a particular investment such as purchasing new equipment or training kit.

“Spaces fill up quickly, so we’d encourage anyone interested in being part of our next Fund-Racer to get in touch as soon as possible.”